3 trades Atlanta Falcons can make to go on a deep playoff run next season
A few trades could take the Atlanta Falcons from a 7-10 team to a serious contender in the NFC.
By John Buhler
2. Trade up to No. 3 in NFL Draft to select LSU Tigers QB Jayden Daniels
While the Falcons are in a good spot to get a quarterback at No. 8 in the 2024 NFL Draft, they cannot take J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan with that selection. He is clearly QB4 on the board, so trading back just a few picks with someone like the New York Jets at No. 10 could make sense. That way, you would stay ahead of the Minnesota Vikings picking at No. 11 and receive additional compensation.
For my money, I would do whatever is necessary to get to No. 3 in a deal with the New England Patriots and hope it is LSU Tigers quarterback Jayden Daniels falling into your arms. Of course, that leaves a lot to chance, as you would be banking on either the Washington Commanders taking Drake Maye No. 2 overall out of North Carolina, or someone does not move up to No. 2 to draft Daniels.
While I am not quite there in putting Daniels at QB1 on my big board, he has surpassed Maye as QB2 in recent weeks. I would still take Caleb Williams No. 1 overall, mostly because of how badly it would look if he lit it up elsewhere and you passed on him. Daniels is my favorite quarterback prospect in the draft. He would slot in perfectly with what the Falcons will want to do offensively under Zac Robinson.
It would not shock me if Daniels won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year as the new face of the Falcons.