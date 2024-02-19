3 trades Atlanta Falcons can make to go on a deep playoff run next season
A few trades could take the Atlanta Falcons from a 7-10 team to a serious contender in the NFC.
By John Buhler
1. Trade for Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields
This is by far the most logical move for both parties to make. The Falcons should trade for Kennesaw native in Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields. He is an ascending player, but the Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. For as much as Chicagoland may love Fields, you have to take Caleb Williams. You have to. Thus, Fields is available for trade, and the Falcons are the partner.
I am not a draft machine, but Fields is worth a second-round pick and perhaps another late selection in the upcoming draft. That would give Chicago even more than the two top-10 picks they already possess. The No. 1 overall pick comes to them by way of the Carolina Panthers and the No. 9 overall pick is their own after how the Bears finished this past season. If I am Chicago, I take Williams first, trade Fields to Atlanta, and then use No. 9 to build up the roster.
Fields would be a Pro Bowler in the Atlanta offense. He would tap into all of his potential rifling the pigskin to Drake London and Kyle Pitts, as well as handing the ball off to Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier behind this underrated offensive line led by Pro Bowl guard Chris Lindstrom. You also need to factor in that the man who drafted Fields out of Ohio State works for the Falcons in one Ryan Pace.
Fields to the Falcons could make the four or five wins better, possibly getting to the NFC title bout.