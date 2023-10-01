3 trades Falcons can make to replace Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons have all the pieces for a successful offense, except for a decent QB. Let's solve that problem.
No. 1 Desmond Ridder replacement trade for Falcons: Kirk Cousins
Atlanta has transitioned away from the patient rebuild. A slew of vets joined the defense in free agency and it's clear the team is ready to contend. If only Desmond Ridder were capable of it. Say what you will about Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings' troubling 0-3 start, but he's a proven gunslinger who would dramatically raise the Falcons' offensive ceiling.
Cousins has lost some zip on his passes at 35 years old and yes, the Falcons would essentially be kicking the can down the road here. Cousins isn't a long-term solution. In fact, he's eligible to hit free agency next summer and the Vikings have been steadfast in not extending the reigning NFC North divisional champ.
Atlanta can pay Cousins, probably a fair price. He has a long track record of embracing his elite receivers. It's the kind of trade London and Pitts would be excited about. Bijan Robinson would continue to get plenty of work near the line of scrimmage, too. Atlanta would continue to prioritize the run while also being capable of advancing the ball with chunk gains through the air. Cousins would bring about a sharp decline in screen passes and dinky three-yard tosses.
The Vikings are ready to move in a different direction. If not Atlanta, another team will investigate trading for the four-time Pro Bowler before the deadline. Unless Minnesota can make a sharp turn toward contention, Cousins' days with the Vikes are numbered. He would allow the Falcons to mount a serious offense. The defense, for the first time in ages, is good enough to follow suit.
Does Cousins get the Falcons beyond the first round of the playoffs? Maybe not, but Atlanta needs to start with baby steps.