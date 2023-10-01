3 trades Falcons can make to replace Desmond Ridder
The Atlanta Falcons have all the pieces for a successful offense, except for a decent QB. Let's solve that problem.
No. 2 Desmond Ridder replacement trade for Falcons: Jimmy Garoppolo
The Las Vegas Raiders have once again stumbled out of the gates under Josh McDaniels. The QB change from Derek Carr to Jimmy Garoppolo has been a marked downgrade. Garoppolo, a 10-year NFL vet, has six interceptions and only five touchdowns through three weeks. He's completing 68.1 percent of his passes, but struggling to move the ball downfield.
The Falcons should probably be more interested in younger alternatives, but Garoppolo is well-respected with a long history of successful offenses. He struggled to get over the hump in San Francisco, but we have seen Garoppolo thrive in a game-manager role surrounded by quality playmakers. That's all the Falcons would ask from him: to manage the game better than Ridder.
Jimmy G certainly isn't the best arm in football, but he's willing to take risks in a way Ridder simply is not. The early-season interceptions are a concern, but Garoppolo has generally been a safe and efficient QB over the course of his career. The Falcons could bet on it being a momentary aberration, rather than the new normal.
Atlanta just needs a player to consistently get the ball to its receivers. Drake London and Kyle Pitts have been distressingly uninvolved in the offense. You cannot invest first-round draft capital in such talented receivers, only to ignore them. Bijan Robinson will continue to serve as a safety valve near the line of scrimmage, but with Garoppolo, the Falcons might have a chance of mounting a few more explosive plays.
The Raiders' Week 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers is one to watch. Rookie Aidan O'Connell will get the start in Garoppolo's place due to a concussion. If the rookie, who dominated preseason, can make a strong first impression, the Raiders could be more than willing to part with their veteran.