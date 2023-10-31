3 trades Raiders can make to shock the NFL before the deadline
With the Las Vegas Raiders looking anything but competitive, might they put on a fire sale at the trade deadline buzzer?
By Josh Wilson
Trade Davante Adams to the Chiefs, Bengals, Saints or another key contender
Look, let me preface this by saying I don't think the Raiders would actually trade Davante Adams to the Chiefs. Based on reports, moving Adams is unlikely to happen in the first place. It's even less likely he gets moved in a deal that assists a division rival.
But let's keep on topic... We're talking about moves that would shock the league, and this would certainly fit the bill.
To make it more tenable, though, I'll say that moving Adams to any competitor would be interesting. Imagining him on the Chiefs stepping in as an immediate WR1 the Chiefs have been searching for all season would be wild. Adams catching passes from Mahomes? Good luck...
But there are numerous options out there that Adams' restructured deal could fit within. These teams, barring other moves, could fit him in their cap sheet today:
- 49ers
- Browns
- Bengals
- Chargers
- Colts
- Packers
- Vikings
- Jets
- Cowboys
- Ravens
- Seahawks
- Jaguars
- Lions
- Saints
- Bills
Looking toward the future, Adams is owed upwards of $86 million over the next three years, so general managers may be leery over the long-term salary cap implications of trading for him.
Let's cherry-pick a few competitors, though.
The Bengals now have a healthy Joe Burrow. Ranked 23rd in yards per game, Adams plus Ja'Marr Chase in the same offense? Sheesh.
Adams wanted to play for the Raiders to play with Derek Carr. Now, Carr is in New Orleans. The Saints offense, despite talented receivers, has stagnated, and the Saints are looking to trade for receivers. Adams in there could give it the necessary jolt.
Though it may not get them to the playoffs, what about a Packers reunion? Jordan Love needs more talented pieces around him to stimulate his growth.
Really, any Adams destination would be a shock to the proverbial system that is the NFL, but sending him to a competitor or fringe competitor would really mix things up.