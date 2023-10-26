NFL rumors: One shocking team is in on WR trade market
The New Orleans Saints need some sort of answer to its offensive ineptitude.
By Josh Wilson
Something isn't quite working with the New Orleans Saints offense. The Saints sit at 20th in rushing touchdowns per game and 25th in passing touchdowns per game.
The most curious element here is that the weapons, on paper, look great. Derek Carr was brought in as a free agent during the offseason and is presumably a better or at least more consistently reliable quarterback than Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton have been the last few seasons. He was handed a crop of receivers including Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Michael Thomas. That might be a better committee than he's ever had to throw to during his years with the Raiders.
Yet, his yards per attempt are at a near career-low. What gives? Is it Pete Carmichael and coaching?
The diagnosis isn't easy to come to a conclusion on.
The Saints don't appear likely to sit on their hands with the trade deadline barrelling toward them on Oct. 31.
NFL rumors indicate Saints are going to jump into wide receiver market
ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler indicated that the Saints are a sleeper team in the wide receiver market (subscription required), which appears to be the most sizable one heading into the trade deadline. Fowler said he has talked to a few teams that believe the Saints to be, "at least monitoring," wideouts.
Fowler hints Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow, who is openly working with the Raiders to find himself a new home, may be a fit. Renfrow, of course, played with Carr from 2019 to 2022 in Oakland and Las Vegas. Other receivers thought to be available are Jerry Jeudy, Parris Campbell, and Terrace Marshall Jr.
At 3-4, the Saints are still competitive in what is the most mild division in all of pro football this year. The Falcons lead at 4-3, and even marginal moves for New Orleans could help provoke a playoff turnaround.