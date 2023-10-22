3 receivers available in trades, one maybe, and one who definitely isn't
With the Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline rapidly approaching, here are three wide receivers available on the trade market — and one expected to stay put.
The NFL trade deadline is a little over a week away on All Hallows' Eve. As teams gear up for the second half of the season, the hottest position on the trade market appears to be wide receiver.
ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler dubs wide receiver a "buzz-worthy position," (subscription required) specifically noting the Panthers, Packers, Colts, and Chiefs as potentially interested parties. Of course, there is time and opportunity for several more teams to join the WR mix, depending on how the market shakes out.
"I feel like everyone is out on a first date and feeling each other out right now," writes The Athletic scribe Dianna Russini (subscription required).
One has to imagine the outcome of Week 7 will increase the urgency with which some teams operate. There's a noticeable difference between 1-5 and 1-6, for example. Hope to advance to 4-3, but fall to 3-4 instead? That could inform a team's trade deadline philosophy.
Let's sift through the rumors. Here are three wide receivers who are definitely available via trade, one who might be, and one who definitely is not.
Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr. is definitely available via trade
At first glance, it's a bit strange for the Carolina Panthers to actively shop a young WR given their established lack of production at the position. But, as Fowler reports, Terrace Marshall Jr. has requested a trade and the Panthers have granted him permission to explore the market.
The third-year receiver, a former second-round pick out of LSU, has been sparsely involved in the Panthers' passing attack. Marshall has caught 16-of-27 targets for 116 yards this season. Rookie QB Bryce Young only has eyes for Adam Thielen, which has led to Marshall operating on the offensive fringe alongside fellow second-round pick Jonathan Mingo. Carolina appears to have more invested in Mingo long-term.
Marshall should be relatively cheap for a 24-year-old WR with his blend of 6-foot-2 size, speed, and vertical athleticism. He's the kind of low-risk, medium-reward player contenders and rebuilders alike should seek out.
Carolina will welcome him back if a trade doesn't materialize, but be prepared for Marshall to change teams.