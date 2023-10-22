NFL rumors: Derrick Henry trade interest, Vikings picking up trade calls, receivers up for trade
- A specific group of receivers have been named as highly available by NFL insiders
- The Vikings are picking up calls on trades, with one player looking likely to head out
- The latest on interest from teams in trading for Derrick Henry
By Josh Wilson
With the NFL trade deadline coming up on Oct. 31, reports on the trade landscape are becoming clearer.
WRs around the NFL rumored to be available
There's almost always an appetite for more weapons in the passing game, and with how rapidly receivers in the position can fall in and out of effectiveness, teams are expected to be busy on the phone inquiring about receivers in trades at the NFL trade deadline this year.
As the deadline -- Oct. 31 -- comes up quickly, more and more is spilling out of the NFL rumors pipeline. We heard plenty of clarity on some receivers that are available from columns from two insiders -- Dianna Russini of The Athletic and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN (both articles, linked in this post require a subscription to access).
Fowler reports that several teams are active in trying to add receivers to their roster, including the Colts, Packers, Panthers and Chiefs. One might think that after acquiring Mecole Hardman the Chiefs are less aggressive, and Fowler notes that the winless Panthers could very well bow out of the market.
Fowler names Jerry Jeudy, Hunter Renfrow, Terrace Marshall Jr., and Kendrick Bourne are all expected to be available. Marshall has been granted permission to seek his own trade by the Panthers, and Fowler notes that Bourne received interest at the deadline last year, but was not moved by New England, and that could very well be the case this year.
One has to wonder if other teams other than the four mentioned will get in on the action. The Bears traded for Chase Claypool last year and already gave up on that experiment, sending him to the Miami Dolphins a few weeks ago. At 26th in passing yards per game, does Justin Fields -- or whoever winds up throwing the ball in Chicago -- need more?
The Ravens are another interesting one. They added plenty of names to the locker room to help fortify the passing game for Lamar Jackson, now on a new contract and vocal about his desire to pass more, but poor performance from the corps could have them thinking about ancillary options to -- if nothing else -- up the internal competition at the position group in the locker room. With so much already invested in the position group in Baltimore, though, a big splashy trade shouldn't be expected.