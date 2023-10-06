Hallelujah, our team is saved: Bears fans rejoice after Chase Claypool trade
Bears fans are feeling on top of the world after the last two days. Their first 2023 win AND Claypool's gone?
By Kristen Wong
It's a good day to be a Bears fan. Fresh off their first win of the 2023 season, the Chicago Bears traded Chase Claypool to the Dolphins for essentially a sixth-rounder.
Both the Bears and Dolphins franchises benefit from the trade, and Miami's fans are rightfully excited to see what Mike McDaniel can scheme for Claypool -- if anyone can save that man, it's McDaniel.
But the Bears come away from the trade as bona fide winners, too, having dumped what they considered was a lazy, immature, and toxic team member. Getting something is better than nothing for Claypool, and Bears fans expect their offense to improve after this move.
The Chase Claypool effect is stunning. Last year, the Steelers ranked 31st in yards per drive with Claypool; after they traded him, the offense ranked third in that category.
The Bears will hope for a similar effect in 2023 and can finally wash their hands of a very, very bad trade (at least Ryan Poles admitted his mistake?)
Most of all, the Bears are just relieved to be rid of Chase Claypool. Some Bears fans even paid snarky tributes to the disgraced wideout by posting blank video montages of Claypool's greatest highlights (he had none). Others can't wait to see how Claypool will ruin a well-oiled offense like Miami.
Here's how the Bears' fanbase is feeling following the Claypool trade.
Bears fans can finally see the light after dumping Chase Claypool
Best of luck to Claypool, we guess. He's going to need it.