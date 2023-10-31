3 trades Raiders can make to shock the NFL before the deadline
With the Las Vegas Raiders looking anything but competitive, might they put on a fire sale at the trade deadline buzzer?
By Josh Wilson
Trade Josh Jacobs to the Baltimore Ravens
Josh Jacobs, based on his postgame comments, doesn't seem to want to be in Las Vegas playing for the Raiders. Heck, the star running back was nearly a season holdout early this year, and to some, it was a shock he has played games in Silver and Black.
Ultimately, the expectation is that Jacobs will stick around on the roster for the remainder of the year, but if the Raiders were to truly shock, a Jacobs trade would do the trick.
Why not send him off to the Baltimore Ravens, who are on the hunt for an RB? Currently, the Ravens roster Gus Edwards and Justice Hill, neither of which are premiere, RB1 caliber rushers. Arguably, Lamar Jackson is their true lead rusher while also playing quarterback. Jackson is sixth in the NFL in rushing yards per attempt. Edwards puts up 4.1 yards per rushing attempt, Hill 4.7. The league average is 4.13 per attempt, clearly, the Ravens could use more from their backfield.
With Jackson and Baltimore interested in opening up the passing game more this season, an established run game would do wonders to help make that happen. Jacobs could certainly help make it work.
At 3.1 yards per attempt this year, his stats on paper look worse than either option in Baltimore, but much of that seems reasonable to chalk up to system and dysfunction in Vegas. Jacobs is an All-Pro back and led the league in yards per game just last year. Todd Monken and Lamar Jackson would love to have that as a tool in the belt.