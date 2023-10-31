3 trades Raiders can make to shock the NFL before the deadline
With the Las Vegas Raiders looking anything but competitive, might they put on a fire sale at the trade deadline buzzer?
By Josh Wilson
Losses sting, but a Monday night loss for the Las Vegas Raiders that featured an entirely inept offense stung worse than usual, prompting tough comments from key offensive weapons that felt like an indictment of the team's leadership.
Will that be enough to create an instant 180-degree turn on the Raiders' reluctance to trade someone like Davante Adams? Maybe not, but it surely prompts a few discussions in the front office about it, at the very least.
The timing of the Raiders' Week 8 loss to the Lions is crucial, too, coming with less than 24 hours before the Tuesday NFL trade deadline. If the Raiders want to make a move, they need to do it quickly.
These three trades could completely shock the league if the Raiders were to pull them off.
Trading Marcus Peters to the Bills
With Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson requesting a trade from the Bears, most will look toward the Buffalo Bills to get a deal done with Chicago to shore up their injured secondary. But what if the Bills look instead to the Raiders' ongoing dysfunction as an opportunity to buy a talented secondary piece for cheaper?
Vegas has a few fairly talented cornerbacks they could offer up to the Bills. One such piece Buffalo may be intrigued by is Marcus Peters, who has played for the Chiefs, Rams, Ravens, and is now in his first year with the Raiders.
Peters is a free agent after this year, so with Las Vegas tilting away from competition, it's difficult to see a ton of value in keeping him around for either the organization or the player. Peters isn't as good as Johnson, who has achieved a season-long 84.4 grade per Pro Football Focus, but might be good enough for what Buffalo needs considering the depth of their talented secondary.
Peters grades at 75.5, and has given up more touchdowns than Johnson. Bills fans won't want to see he was burned on one egregiously bad play by Calvin Austin where he pulled off a 72-yard touchdown:
Still, these mistakes are few and far between.
Peters would be an experienced upgrade over Taron Johnson and Christian Benford, the two players starting at CB for the Bills. Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde at safety can bail out a cornerback when necessary, too, possibly covering some of Peters' flaws.