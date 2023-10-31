3 Raiders to blame for atrocious performance vs. Lions
Who is to blame for the Las Vegas Raiders' struggles against the Detroit Lions? The offense let the defense down in every way.
The Las Vegas Raiders may not have the worst record in the NFL right now, even after losing 26-14 to the Lions on Monday Night Football. But the now-3-5 team is up there with the most dysfunctional squads in the league.
Very little went right for the Raiders on Monday. Their defense fought valiantly but their offense was so off-kilter, they didn't stand a chance.
Who is to blame?
3. The whole offensive line
Few teams win games when their offensive line gives up six sacks. The Raiders have an issue at quarterback that will be discussed momentarily, but the fact is a QB change will only fix so much. That's because the line in front of whoever is behind center will have defenders in his face at every turn.
The offensive front actually performed admirably in the run game. They cleared the way for Josh Jacobs to gain 61 yards on 15 carries. Averaging 4.4 yards per carry against that Lions run defense isn't too shabby.
However, Las Vegas fell behind 16-7 at halftime and had to press with the passing attack. That went very, very poorly.
If the Raiders want to win games, they need a whole lot more from the offensive line.