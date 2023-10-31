Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs chose violence against Josh McDaniels with fiery postgame comments
Frustrated Las Vegas Raiders stars could have gone quietly into the night, but instead put their head coach on notice.
By Josh Wilson
A 26-14 loss to the Detroit Lions put the Las Vegas Raiders at 3-5, tied for last in the AFC West. Most curious was the Raiders offense, in particular the overall lack of involvement for its two main stars, wide receiver Davante Adams and running back Josh Jacobs.
After three straight games of 20-plus touches, Jacobs has now received 12 and 17 respectively in Weeks 7 and 8. Meanwhile, Davante Adams had one reception all night (7 targets) for 11 yards. All that despite the team having starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back in tow.
So, what gives?
Well, Adams and Jacobs certainly didn't excuse Josh McDaniels in it all with their deliberate postgame comments... His seat just got warmer.
Raiders stars leave no excuses for Josh McDaniels
Davante Adams, to his credit, bit his tongue. But his silence says a lot:
"I wish I had the words to say something that's not gonna get blown up in the media and taken out of context," Adams said. He also said he felt, "frustration." Overall, given the circumstances, probably the best you can expect from a frustrated star player after such a disappointing loss and disappointing individual game.
Adams was seen on camera slamming his helmet during the game, clearly frustrated over his lack of involvement in the offensive game plan.
While Adams didn't name McDaniels or even leave much room for interpretation, the frustration and tension in the locker room leaves plenty on McDaniels plate to try to solve.
Josh Jacobs was less cordial, simply saying, "It ain't my job," when asked how to fix the offense.
Subtly, he's saying it's McDaniels job. Ask him.
Later, Jacobs was asked if he saw any bright spots for himself in the passing game, where he caught two passes for 27 yards on Monday. He's also top-three in receiving yards among running backs.
"That sh-- don't matter, bro. I ain't trying to hear that," Jacobs responded.
Clearly, frustrations are mounting.