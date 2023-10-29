NFL rumors: Jim Harbaugh return, Chiefs make deadline decision, NFC East trade talk, more
- The NFC East could be one of the busiest divisions of NFL trade season
- The Chiefs have made one big decision in regards to deadline trades
- A Jim Harbaugh return presents challenges
By Josh Wilson
Smattering of trade interest around NFL to kick off Week 8 Sunday
NFL rumors are starting to gain speed with the NFL trading deadline arriving on Tuesday afternoon.
To kick football day off, Dianna Russini reports a litany of items:
So, for any available running backs, look for the Ravens and Dolphins to be involved. The wide receiver market is one of the markets highest-occupied by buyers, and the Browns are jumping in. The Bills want a cornerback.
NFC East looks like it will be busy ahead of Oct. 31 NFL trade deadline
Small bits have leaked out of seemingly every corner of the league, but cumulatively, very little can be predicted confidently as the final day to make deals draws near.
Looking at the bits and pieces from the landscape, though, one area that looks like it's a sure thing is some sort of dealing from at least one, and probably more, NFC East teams.
The Washington Commanders have become one of the larger characters of the deadline narratives, with Chase Young and Montrez Sweat fielding interest from various teams. Much of their willingness to make a deal comes down to whether or not they win on Sunday in Week 8 against the Eagles, according to Adam Schefter. A win against a strong division opponent would surely spark confidence in a second-half push. A loss would make hopes flicker even more.
In addition to the Commanders likely being sellers, the Eagles figure to be buyers, even after making one of the earliest deals of trade season. Dianna Russini reports that Howie Roseman is active on phones and specifically looking for a linebacker.
Roseman has been a savvy negotiator in recent years, picking up C.J. Gardner-Johnson before the start of 2022, a move that fortified the Eagles' secondary and pushed them to a higher level. The aggressive nature of Roseman's work has kept Philadelphia competitive and is a big part of why they won the NFC Championship last season.