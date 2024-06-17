30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
25. Logan Thomas, San Francisco 49ers
The fact that Logan Thomas is still hanging around the league is a testament to his tenacity. He’s been one of the most unlucky players in the league, suffering freak injury in just about every year of his career. He’s been in the league since 2014, and he has just two seasons where he played every game. He did play 16 games last season, so maybe he’s finally in a good place health-wise.
However, for the first time in a while, he has to do it outside of the nation’s capital. The Washington Commanders moved on from Thomas this offseason, and he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. It’s an interesting spot since Thomas can play behind George Kittle. Honestly, Kyle Shanahan will likely find some really fun plays to use them both.
Thomas turns 33 years old this summer. Not many tight ends end up playing for that long. The fact that Thomas, a player who failed to stay healthy his entire career, was able to make it this far is impressive. Now, he’s on a title contender, and he could walk away at the pinnacle of his career.
This one feels pretty close to a sure thing. Thomas is getting up there in years, has dealt with many injuries, and he’s on a team with Super Bowl or bust aspirations. This whole career has been miraculous. He was cut multiple times before finally making it. He was drafted as a quarterback out of Virginia Tech, but after failing to make it with the Cardinals, Giants, and Lions, he switched positions and became a very viable option. Despite the injuries, we’ll look back on this career fondly.