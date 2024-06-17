30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
24. Josh Norman, Free agent
Josh Norman feels like he’s been around the league for a long, long time. In reality, he’s been in the NFL since 2012. For a cornerback, spending more than a decade in the league is a long, long time. Norman’s longevity is thanks to his play style. He doesn’t need speed or pure athleticism to be effective. He was known as the toughest cornerback in the league for a long time, and that type of style lasts for generations.
Norman has spent the past few seasons as a cornerback for hire. He’s been with five different franchises in the past five seasons. The past two had very short stints, as the Buffalo Bills signed Norris to the practice squad last September. He eventually made it to the main roster, playing four games in a utility role.
We expect Norman to try and do this one more time, finding a home after someone suffers a cornerback injury. He’s no longer a number-one or even a starter, but it seems that Norman is content with being depth for the right franchise. He’s even playing special teams, something you never see former stars doing at this point in their career.
Norman just wants to be in the league, which is a commendable trait for a guy known for his rivalries. His feud with Odell Beckham Jr. was insane, and it always provided great theater. We almost hope that the Bills re-sign Norman just so we get this matchup one last time.