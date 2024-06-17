30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
26. Stephon Gilmore, Free agent
Unlike some of the other free agents on this list, Stephon Gilmore is very much going to find a home this season. He’s biding his time and looking for the right fit. Gilmore spent last season with the Dallas Cowboys. He was elevated to top CB after Trevon Diggs went down early in the season with a major injury. Gilmore wasn’t half bad despite his advanced age. We expect him to be useful no matter where he signs next.
This is more about motivation than ability. What’s going to keep the drive going for Gilmore? What is he looking for in his next stop, and what will that tell us about his eventual final stop? Is he trying to make as much money as he can before hanging it up, or is he trying to win a Super Bowl?
Gilmore spoke last week about rejoining the Patriots, which would be a weird move if a Super Bowl is his goal. He definitely didn’t shut the idea down completely, but it seems like the right opportunity has to make a little more sense.
However, there will be an opportunity that makes sense. We don’t think he’ll wait for an injury (unless a team comes to him with a bag after one occurs). It all has to do with who is willing to hit his number in the right situation. After spending so much time making this decision, and the fact the former Defensive Player of the Year turns 34 years old in September, this might be it for Gilmore. We’ll see how this season goes, as he can clearly still go.