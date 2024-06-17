30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
27. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills wide receiver situation was borderline desperate this offseason. They allowed Gabe Davis to sign a big deal in Jacksonville, and then they traded Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. The Bills really didn’t have any money to replace them with the same level of talent, so they had to take chances. The biggest name they are taking a chance on is Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
MVS is coming off a Super Bowl victory, although he did not have the impact on the Kansas City Chiefs many thought he would when he signed. He was a deep threat at times, but his consistency just wasn’t there. The former Packers star finished the season with 315 yards and one touchdown. He had as many touchdowns in the regular season as he had in the Super Bowl.
This season, he’s looking for redemption. The Bills give him the opportunity to take a number-one slot. He’s competing with Keon Coleman, Curtis Samuel, and Khalil Shakir. Currently, MVS is considered the fourth wide receiver in a terrible receiver room. That’s not good for a player who was once considered as talented as just about anyone.
There’s a shot Valdes-Scantling doesn’t even make the roster, but we think he at least gives the Bills something of a sure thing. While inconsistent, he can at least suit up every week and be a decoy. Teams know that MVS can still blow the top off a defense at least once a game.