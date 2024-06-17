30 NFL stars who could retire after the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
28. Ryan Tannehill, Free Agent
So far this offseason, 23 quarterbacks were signed in free agency. Some were given the starter’s role, while most of them will play a version of a backup. However, one player who didn’t get a job yet is Ryan Tannehill. He’s spent the past five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, but they are clearly looking at a new era with a new coach and Will Levis. It makes sense that the team would want a fresh start, but it is surprising no team looked at Tannehill to provide a veteran presence as the backup.
Tannehill is just two years removed from leading a flawed Titans team to a 12-5 record. He was rough last year, but for the most part, Tannehill can still be the simple QB who has a high completion percentage and avoids massive mistakes. That’s all one can ask for from a backup quarterback. Tannehill could really help a team if a young starter were to get hurt.
As far as quarterbacks go, Tannehill isn’t that old. The former eighth-overall pick will turn 36 years old this offseason, but we saw with Joe Flacco that a backup role can extend a player’s career. Yet, this lack of interest in Tannehill has to have him considering a future without football.
We’d expect someone to reach out to Tannehill at some point this offseason. There will be preseason injuries, whether it’s to a starter or a backup. Tannehill is by far the best free-agent QB option available. We saw last season dozens of QBs coming in for injured starters, and some came right off the street. Tannehill will likely do that. Unless he’s able to pull a Flacco and throw for a ridiculous stat line, this will likely be his last season.