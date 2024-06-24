30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
11. Tanner Jeannot, Tampa Bay Lightning
Some of the names on here are a result of a team trying to get out of a bad move, but there are few moves that look as bad in hindsight as the Tanner Jeannot deal. The Tampa Bay Lightning have been trying to overpay for players who fit with their core, both on the ice and through contracts. It’s gone really well for players like Brandon Hagel, Nick Paul, and Ryan McDonagh (now twice). However, not all of these deals have gone well.
The Lightning sent a first-round pick, a second-round pick, a third-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and a fifth-round pick for Jeannot. That’s right, the Lightning sent a Ricky Williams-sized deal to the Nashville Predators for … Tanne Jeannot. No offense to Jeannot, who’s a fine player, but this is a superstar return for just one guy. During the post-trade press conference, Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that it was an overpay, but he was forced to do it because it was the trade deadline. Oof.
Jeannot will no longer be judged by the return the Lightning sent to the Predators. That’s spent assets at this point (even if the biggest asset, the 2025 first-round pick, hasn’t been used yet). The Lightning just have to get something for Jeannot and use his $2.66 million on something that makes more sense for this team as they do their best to hold onto contention.