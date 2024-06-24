30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
10. Jakob Chychrun, Ottawa Senators
The former Arizona Coyotes have been very used to these trade talks. Just recently, the Coyotes have traded big names like Jason Zucker, Christian Dvorak, Darcy Kuemper, Connor Timmins, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, and most recently, Jakob Chychrun. Chychrun was in trade rumors for years before the Ottawa Senators finally sent the Yotes an offer they couldn’t refuse. They ended up getting a first-round pick and two second-round picks.
Now, a little over a year after the trade, the Senators are looking to recoup some of those losses. The Senators haven’t made the playoffs with Chychrun, and they have to see if they could possibly at least get the first-round pick back that they lost.
The issue is that Chychrun is now eight seasons into his career and has just nine playoff games to his name. In those games, which all came in the COVID-shortened 2021 season, he had one point. He hasn’t done anything on the big stage, and he’s never been in a high-pressure situation (although Ottawa pretends to be).
The fact that he’s still just 26 years old does make this intriguing. His contract is an absolute steal, but he needs a new one after next season. Even at one year, paying him just $4.6 million might push one of the great teams in the league over the edge to give the Sens what they want. Couldn’t we see the Colorado Avalanche doing this?