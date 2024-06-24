30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
12. Adin Hill, Vegas Golden Knights
One might think that Stanley Cup-winning goalies don’t become available very often, but it’s becoming the prevailing notion that teams don’t need a superstar goalie to win the Cup which was once true with the likes of Patrick Roy and Martin Brodeur. Over the past 10 years, Andrei Vasilevskiy is probably the only goalie who has a chance at the Hall of Fame. More often than not, teams move on from these winners once it becomes obvious paying them the Cup-winning premium comes at the expense of the rest of the roster.
The Vegas Golden Knights have been known to make some very shrewd moves in the offseason. They buy at the trade deadline, just like they did this season with Noah Hanifin, and they sell in the offseason when the prices are at their highest. When looking at the Knights roster, there are some surprises they could make, but Adin Hill would be such an interesting piece to move.
The Knights started last season’s playoffs with Logan Thompson. He is set to make the league minimum next season while Adin Hill is making $4.9 million. Hill is also in the last year of his deal, so if he doesn’t sign an extension, he’ll be a lost asset.
Teams are paying big for goalies. The price is sky high, as we saw with the Jacob Markstrom trade to the New Jersey Devils. The Knights will likely see what they can get for Hill, as the goalie market remains very good for teams with options.