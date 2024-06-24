30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
13. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Seattle Kraken
The Seattle Kraken are such an interesting team coming into this offseason. They could do anything short of trade Matty Beniers and most wouldn’t be too surprised. Turn Shane Wright into a superstar? Sure, we could see that. Buyout Philip Grubauer? That makes sense. One move that might be surprising is trading Oliver Bjorkstrand.
Yanni Gourde and Brandon Tanev might seem like more likely options on paper because they are in the final year of their deals, but Bjorkstrand’s contract is exactly why the Kraken would consider moving him. While there are literally dozens of superstar players in the final year of their contract in 2024-25, having a player with a little more term adds to the return.
The Kraken are trying to compete like the Knights did as an expansion team, but it hasn’t worked out that way. Now, they need to retool the roster to build a sustained winner. They need more young players to build around Beniers.
So many teams could use a guy like Bjorkstrand, even with his almost $6 million contract. This is pure asset management and building for the future.