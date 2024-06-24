30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
21. Alexandar Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche
… because they just might be trading their own starting goalie. Alexandar Georgiev came to the Colorado Avalanche after they won the Stanley Cup with Darcy Kuemper, who just got traded to the Los Angeles Kings. He was really good in his first season playing in the elevation, but he was hardly great last season. He went from tied for sixth in the league in save percentage to 39th this past season, also falling under that .900 save percentage threshold.
The Avs are looking to build a perennial Stanley Cup contender. Obviously, any team with Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, and Mikko Rantanen will contend, but a goalie can make things hard for them. That’s exactly what Georgiev did last season.
The Avalanche could not make a mistake in front of him without it going in the back of the net. He stopped just over 80 percent of the high-danger shots going against him (according to Natural Stat Trick). Fifty-eight goalies had a better save percentage on high-danger shots. A literal average goalie would stop six more goals at even strength than Georgiev last season.
It’s just not worth it for the Avalanche to keep going with Georgiev, who was a risk when they traded for him. He was well worth it for the first season, but something went wrong last year. If he can figure it out and the Avs can trust him again, then he’ll stick around. We just can’t say that’s going to happen.