Fansided

30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason

As the Stanley Cup Final comes to a close, now it's time to focus on the NHL offseason. There are some absolute superstars who could be on the trading block, including Mitch Marner, Brady Tkachuk, and Trevor Zegras.

By Nick Villano

Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs
Ottawa Senators v Toronto Maple Leafs / Claus Andersen/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
20 of 30
Next

20. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild

Ah, another goalie. The market is just fluid with pieces because there are teams desperate to upgrade the position. This one is unique because Filip Gustavsson is still very young. He’s 26 years old, and he already has a fantastic season under his belt. In 2022-23, Gustavsson had a .931 save percentage. Only Vezina winner (and fellow member of this list) Linus Ullmark had a better number.

This past season was no bueno for Gustavsson. That .931 save percentage dropped 32 percentage points. He went from one of the best in the league to one of the worst, falling under the pivotal .900 save percentage. His drop in production pretty much dunked the Wild’s chances this season, as they had to rely on a very old Marc-Andre Fleury. 

So, what now for the Wild and Gustavsson? He’s still an asset, as many teams are willing to take a chance in the right situation in hopes they get a gem for a middling price. Gustavsson definitely has upside, but he has downside as well. He might be the biggest “swing-for-the-fences” piece on this list. He could literally make a franchise in the right situation. However, he can also tank a season.

Many thought the Devils would be willing to take a chance because he would come at a much smaller price, but they already made the move for Markstrom. However, don’t be surprised to see a surprise team make this move. The Colorado Avalanche might be in the goalie market if we have anything to say about it …

Home/NHL Free Agency