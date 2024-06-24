30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
20. Filip Gustavsson, Minnesota Wild
Ah, another goalie. The market is just fluid with pieces because there are teams desperate to upgrade the position. This one is unique because Filip Gustavsson is still very young. He’s 26 years old, and he already has a fantastic season under his belt. In 2022-23, Gustavsson had a .931 save percentage. Only Vezina winner (and fellow member of this list) Linus Ullmark had a better number.
This past season was no bueno for Gustavsson. That .931 save percentage dropped 32 percentage points. He went from one of the best in the league to one of the worst, falling under the pivotal .900 save percentage. His drop in production pretty much dunked the Wild’s chances this season, as they had to rely on a very old Marc-Andre Fleury.
So, what now for the Wild and Gustavsson? He’s still an asset, as many teams are willing to take a chance in the right situation in hopes they get a gem for a middling price. Gustavsson definitely has upside, but he has downside as well. He might be the biggest “swing-for-the-fences” piece on this list. He could literally make a franchise in the right situation. However, he can also tank a season.
Many thought the Devils would be willing to take a chance because he would come at a much smaller price, but they already made the move for Markstrom. However, don’t be surprised to see a surprise team make this move. The Colorado Avalanche might be in the goalie market if we have anything to say about it …