30 NHL stars who could be traded this offseason
By Nick Villano
22. John Tavares, Toronto Maple Leafs
John Tavares is one of the biggest players on this list playing in the biggest hockey market in the world. A trade for Tavares would literally cause the internet to go into a frenzy. The Maple Leafs have fans all over the world, and Tavares is currently the Maple Leafs captain. However, it’s been a long time since Maple Leafs fans have been celebrating bed sheets.
Yes, that date is right. John Tavares has been with the Toronto Maple Leafs since 2018. It feels like it was just yesterday when he spurned the New York Islanders to go home, causing one of the most underrated rivalries in sports. All of a sudden, Tavares is now in the last year of his contract, and the Maple Leafs have one second-round playoff win with Tavares in blue and white.
Would the Maple Leafs really consider trading their $11 million captain? Well, the guy who signed Tavares isn’t there anymore. There’s a new head coach. Maybe they want Auston Matthews to be the voice there since he’s been the one player who is always consistent. Tavares has not earned his paycheck, but a team like Utah might love to pay him at full salary to make him the star of their franchise and to help the young guys grow.