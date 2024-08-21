30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
20. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Some of the players on this list are already superstars. Actually, most of them are the best players this game has to offer. However, this is very much a projection.
Bijan Robinson is one of the most talented players in the NFL. His rookie season did not go as planned, but most could chalk that up to the weirdest coaching decisions we’ve ever seen. Arthur Smith is not here to hurt you anymore, Bijan. Now, they have Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson leading this offense.
There is so much talent up and down this depth chart. Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix are at quarterback. Drake London wants to break out at wide receiver. Kyle Pitts hopes to live up to the hype that make him a top-10 draft pick. Yet, it’s Robinson who will be the key to this offense. If he becomes what many thought he would be when he was drafted, the Falcons should waltz to the NFC South division title.
Let’s talk about how crazy it is when looking at the odds for MVP. Robinson sees his odds in the same realm as … Gardner Minshew and Sam Darnold. We think one of the most talented running backs in the league with a fantastic narrative and an easy path to the playoffs has the same odds as two of the worst QBs in the league? No offense to Darnold and Minshew, but there’s no way they start the season even in the top 20.