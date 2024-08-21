30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
21. Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
Another running back who hasn’t lived up to the hype but is still very young (25 years old) is Travis Etienne Jr. Unlike Robinson, however, Etienne is going into his third season, not his second. He’s playing in a similar division, as the AFC South has its own flaws and the Jacksonville Jaguars could easily take this division for themselves.
Etienne has been sneaky good since joining the league. Why isn’t this guy talked about more? He had just under 1,500 total yards and 12 total touchdowns (11 rushing touchdowns, which was ninth in the league). He was given more access to the passing game, and he almost doubled his receptions because of it.
With the Jaguars offense making some major changes this offseason, we have to believe that Etienne is going to get more targets in the passing game. Trevor Lawrence will rely on him to take them to the next level. Voters will see who is driving this offense.
There is one real reason why Etienne could win this award: the Jaguars had a very weird offseason. All of the headlines were head-scratchers. The Calvin Ridley situation seemed to blow up in their face. They spent a ton of money on Gabe Davis, which seems like a downgrade. Then, they gave Trevor Lawrence a massive contract. Meanwhile, Etienne is just sitting here waiting to have his third-straight 1,000-yard season. If he can hit 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving, then why couldn’t he be MVP?