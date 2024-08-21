30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
19. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
Going from one position that’s lost value to another, Fred Warner is the best middle linebacker in the NFL, and he isn’t used like the traditional linebacker. He’s not that Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher type. Fred Warner is impacting the game in many different ways.
Warner is the rare linebacker who’s just as good in coverage as he is in stopping the run. Last season, he took a leap into a different status, and the stats show it. He had that same tenacity that led to more than 130 tackles, but he also showed a much better ability to force turnovers. He had a career-high in both interceptions (four) and forced fumbles (four).
This season, we don’t expect those numbers to drop. If he can add to his sack number (he only had 2.5 last season, but that wasn’t really his role), then he would get even more respect for his impact. He finished last season sixth in voting for Defensive Player of the Year and was voted to his third All-Pro team. This season, let’s take that another step forward.
Warner is the key that unlocks the power of this 49ers offense. It’s why it can continue being dominant despite injuries or no matter the offense in front of them. Warner is by far the best linebacker in the game, and there’s a reason he is mentioned on this list. He truly is one of the league’s most valuable players.