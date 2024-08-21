30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
6. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Of course, it will be really hard to take the MVP away from Joe Burrow if he’s the one leading the Cincinnati Bengals to anything of note. The media and the fans love Joe Burrow. He’s one of the most likable players in the entire league. If the Bengals succeed and anyone gets recognition, it will likely be Burrow.
Unless … Burrow isn’t the one slinging the ball. Jake Browning was decent last season, and despite some thinking he could get poached in the offseason, he’s back as the backup. Burrow is returning from a major wrist injury, which came after a hamstring injury forced him to play below his talent level to start last season.
If Burrow even misses a few games, say five, and the Bengals still win the competitive AFC North, Ja’Marr Chase is going to get a lot of credit. Honestly, he should get a ton of credit already, but his presence will give the Bengals a fighting chance every Sunday (or Monday, Thursday or possibly Friday).
Chase is an incredible player who tends to fall just below CeeDee Lamb and Justin Jefferson in terms of the discussion around the greatest receivers in the league. He also has his own injury issues, but this is an ideal world where he plays every game. Chase is also playing for a new contract, so that motivation could see him put up video game numbers.