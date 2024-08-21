30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
7. Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
We always hear how important left tackles are to the success of an offense, but we never hear them even remotely mentioned when it comes to NFL MVP. We at least have a conversation about running backs, wide receivers, and defensive players, but offensive linemen are never given the time of day. Trent Williams seems to be the outlier to that conversation.
Williams isn’t necessarily given MVP consideration, but he does get a lot more credit than most tackles. He’s widely considered the best tackle in all of football, even at the advanced age of 36. He’s the reason Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy are having such a great time in this offense.
He’s just one member of this line, but truly, he’s dominant. There are few players in the history of the league that have been as dominant at any position as Williams has been at tackle for the past decade.
So how would a tackle be able to get himself into the MVP race? We are already hearing some people talk about how Williams should have been in the convo last season. The 49ers were awful when he wasn’t on the field. They literally could not win when he was hurt. Those whispers can get louder and louder as the year goes on, eventually leading to legitimate MVP candidacy.