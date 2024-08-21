30 non-QBs who should be in MVP consideration for the 2024 season
By Nick Villano
5. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Offseason headlines can often bleed into the regular season. We have to call a spade a spade here. The MVP is a popularity contest as much as it is a skills and performance award. Getting a ton of preseason attention can only help, unless the pressure mounts on your performance. Playing in Dallas is already suffocating in many ways, so if CeeDee Lamb can become a top-three receiver during that time, his contract negotiation won’t do anything but motivate him.
Even if Lamb gets paid, he should be able to perform at the level, or even possibly exceed what he was able to do last season. Like the Dolphins, most analysts hated what the Cowboys did this offseason. Jerry Jones didn’t spend much money, and he’s dragging out the Lamb and Dak Prescott contract negotiations. Is he just asking for a headache?
Lamb is one of the best players at any position. He was hovering around greatness coming into last season, but he took it to another level last year. Lamb raced past every receiver in the NFL, finishing with a league-high 135 catches and 1,749 yards receiving. He finished it off with 12 touchdowns.
If Lamb could get his touchdown numbers up to something silly, thinking somewhere in the 20 range, he would absolutely get a lot more MVP buzz. The Cowboys have negative headlines around them, but if he turns that attention into motivation, he could drag this flawed Cowboys team to a division title.