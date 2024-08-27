30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
14. Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens
This is another situation where competition drives this ranking. Rashod Bateman was a very exciting prospect for the Baltimore Ravens. After a very weak receiver room in 2020, the Ravens seemed destined to take a receiver in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since then, everyone has been waiting for the break out.
A preseason injury derailed his first season. He was able to get on the field in mid-October, but his results were mixed. His second year was even worse injury-wise, playing just six games on the season. In 2023, he played 16 games. Great! He had 367 yards… not so great.
This season, Bateman isn’t getting the benefit of the doubt. He failed to impress in 2023, and he had the league MVP at quarterback. Lamar Jackson was throwing the ball to Bateman, as he was fourth in targets on the team. Yet, he had fewer receptions than Nelson Algholor.
Bateman is getting a legitimate chance, unlike many others on this list. The Ravens let Odell Beckham Jr. go to Miami and didn’t replace him. Bateman is currently second on the depth chart behind Zay Flowers, who balled out for most of last season. As the number two on a really good offense, Bateman should get north of 700 yards, which would be more than he had in the last two seasons combined.