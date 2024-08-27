30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
15. Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers might not be the tough franchise we give them credit for. It seems like they are living off an existing reputation.
Najee Harris is a great example of that. The Steelers took Najee Harris with their first-round pick in 2021. Since his drafting, he’s been fine. His numbers look good. He’s had 1,000 yards in all of his seasons, but there’s something about the eye test that needs to be taken into account here. Harris hasn’t looked like a great running back. He’s never talked about as one of the great RBs in the NFL. Analysts even believe Jaylen Warren should be the starter in Pittsburgh.
This needs to be a year where Harris shuts everyone up. His wallet depends on it. Despite the “success,” the Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option, which is the main reason teams love to make first-round picks. So, they are letting Harris earn his next deal.
If Harris wants to be paid like the Saquon Barkleys of the NFL world, he needs to have the type of season he had at Alabama. He needs to work for extra yards, find open space that isn’t clear to the naked eye, and catch the ball like a receiver.