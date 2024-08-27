30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
18. Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams keeps coming into the season as the Denver Broncos best option at running back. In his rookie season, he took the job from Melvin Gordon. Since then, he’s had two pretty bad seasons. The first one was due to injury and last year he was just plain ineffective. Last season, he averaged just 3.6 yards per attempt.
This season, with a new rookie QB under center in Bo Nix, we expect the Broncos to focus on the running game a lot. Veteran Samaje Perine is his backup (likely if he makes the roster), so he doesn’t have a young gun breathing down his neck. The Broncos are unequivocally committed to Williams in the backfield.
Many are looking at Williams as a great value pick when discussing fantasy football. This is probably why so many are so high on Williams. They hope to get themselves an easy call on a late-round pick. However, the lack of quality runs last season with consistency isn’t a trend anyone can like.
This season, Williams has to get his first 1,000-yard season to keep his current role in the offense. This is a very important season for the Broncos offense. Besides Nix, they are trying out a wide receiver room without Jerry Jeudy (more on him very soon), which puts even more pressure on Williams to perform.