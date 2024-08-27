30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
17. Jeff Okudah, Houston Texans
The Jeff Okudah “bust” isn’t really discussed. There are a few reasons for that, but first, let’s talk about the story of the player. Jeff Okudah was the slam-dunk pick by the Detroit Lions at third overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was called “picture perfect” and “NFL-ready Day 1” after the Lions brought him in. He appeared to have every single tool a cornerback needs, which is why he was taken in the top three. It was a strange draft, where six cornerbacks went in the first round, but the best cornerbacks in the class (Trevon Diggs and Jaylon Johnson) went 50th and 51st overall.
But let’s focus on Okudah. He lasted three years in Detroit before he was shipped off for a fifth-round pick. That’s a devastating price to accept after using a third-overall pick on this guy. Yet, one can’t blame the Lions. Okudah was completely overwhelmed in his rookie year, struggling to cover the very best players in the league. The Lions' defense was poor, but Okudah’s inability to match talent was a reason for it.
Then, he tore his Achilles early in season two. He came back and wasn’t the same in Year 3. His confidence just seemed shot. He played with the Falcons last season, and he wasn’t much better.
So here’s why he’s getting one chance to remove the “bust” moniker: DeMeco Ryans can hit the right buttons to get what made him great at Ohio State. Okudah’s main issue is he’s being treated like an athletic marvel. That is not his profile. He uses his football IQ and quick feet to put himself in an enviable position, at least that was what he did in college. Ryans can put him in a position to succeed, and he could excel finally late in his career.