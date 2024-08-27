30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
2. Daniel Jones, New York Giants
Moving to another quarterback, Daniel Jones is fighting for his life in New Jersey this season. It doesn’t help how he was portrayed on Hard Knocks, or how it was shown the Giants seriously tried to get a replacement in the draft. It hasn’t been a banner offseason for Jones.
Then, Jones had THAT preseason performance. He went 11 for 18 in his one game this preseason (as of this writing) with no touchdowns and two interceptions. Social media was light ablaze by his two interceptions, which was Jones’ first performance since injuries ended his 2023 season.
Jones is going into his sixth season in the NFL. He’s played a full season… well never. The closest he came was in 2022 when he put up 16 games. That season, he earned the massive contract that put a magnifying glass on him.
Can Jones finally put himself into that next level of quarterback? He was one of the worst-ranked QBs in 2023. He cannot repeat that performance. It would cost him his starting job. It would likely cost Brian Daboll his job. There could be even more heads rolling due to his performance. However, with Malik Nabers in the fold, it could be a much better season for Jones, and he can move further away from that bust status.