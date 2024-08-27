30 players who will avoid bust status with a breakout campaign in 2024
By Nick Villano
There are thousands of players who are considered busts. Some were such great prospects that they were the number-one overall pick in the NFL Draft. Others had teams building their entire future around them, both on offense and defense. There are quarterbacks, running backs, defensive ends, offensive tackles, and wide receivers that just never lived up to the hype.
Then, there are players who just need a little (or a lot of) time. Alex Smith is a great example, taking time to become the true number-one overall talent. Jordan Love went from people literally afraid the Green Bay Packers wasted a first-round pick to a top-10 quarterback in a matter of weeks. Evan Engram went from a mediocre tight end to a 100-catch disciple, now on his second team.
Jared Goff is probably the best example of this. Goff was a throw-in to a package that brought Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams. Many say the Rams had to add a first-round pick to get rid of Goff's contract. Now, he just signed one of the richest quarterback contracts in this league's history.
So, who has a chance to be this year's Jared Goff? There's one very easy example.
30 players who could avoid bust status with huge seasons in 2024
1. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
This will be one of the older players on the list, and we’re jumping right off the top. Sam Darnold was supposed to save the New York Jets. Then, he was going to revitalize his career in Carolina. He went to San Francisco to reset, and now he’s back with an opportunity. He went to the Minnesota Vikings to fight for a starting job with rookie J.J. McCarthy, but now the rookie from Michigan is out for the season.
That opens the door officially for Darnold. He doesn’t have to look over his shoulder. There’s no conversation about “when” McCarthy takes over. Darnold can cook for the entire season and try to build a connection with the best wide receiver in football.
If Darnold can lead this Vikings team, which still boasts a decent defense and Justin Jefferson, to a playoff position, he could see something similar to the Baker Mayfield contract in his future. Can you imagine Sam Darnold, after all his failures, becoming a $30 million quarterback? Stranger things have happened.