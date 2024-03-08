4 Boston Red Sox who should be extended next after Brayan Bello got paid
With the Boston Red Sox extending Brayan Bello, there are four other players they should look into paying next.
3. Jarren Duran broke out in a big way for the Red Sox
Jarren Duran played in parts of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Red Sox but struggled, putting up a .622 OPS in 91 games played. He was one of their top prospects but hadn't shown he belonged at the MLB level at all as a player until this past season when he had a major breakout for Boston.
The 27-year-old slashed .295/.346/.482 with eight home runs and 40 RBI, stealing 24 bases and seeing time at all three outfield positions. Duran was primarily Boston's center fielder and leadoff hitter last season, spots he is expected to hold in 2024 and potentially for a very long time if the Red Sox choose to hand him an extension.
Duran is far from a perfect player as he's nothing special defensively and had a mediocre .749 OPS against left-handed pitching, but after playing in over 100 big league games in a season for the first time, perhaps he can blossom into an elite center fielder at some point.
The Red Sox do not have to rush an extension given the fact that he's not set to hit free agency until after the 2028 season (like Bello before he got extended) but it's a way to get him locked into a deal on team-friendly terms before he has another big breakout.