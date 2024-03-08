4 Boston Red Sox who should be extended next after Brayan Bello got paid
With the Boston Red Sox extending Brayan Bello, there are four other players they should look into paying next.
2. Vaughn Grissom is the Red Sox second baseman of the future
Trading Chris Sale away doesn't look quite as good considering how good he's looked so far in Spring Training and with Lucas Giolito going down with injury, but acquiring Vaughn Grissom was still a good move made by this Red Sox front office.
Like Giolito, Grissom is also hurt right now, but he should be able to play sometime soon. He's a relatively inexperienced player just like Duran, Casas, and Bello, but unlike those three players, he hasn't had his big breakout year yet.
Grissom has just a .746 OPS in 64 MLB games which for an offense-first infielder isn't great, but with a chance to play consistently for the first time we can see what he's made of. Remember, this is a player who with the Braves had a .884 OPS in the minors. He didn't work in Atlanta because he's not a shortstop or an outfielder, but Grissom can play second base and figures to be there for the long haul in Boston.
Extending Grissom right now will give the Red Sox the chance to get him for dirt cheap. The other players mentioned have had at least one good MLB season, but Grissom has yet to be an everyday player yet. There's more risk, of course, but there's also a chance for incredibly high reward.
Additionally, as much as the Red Sox organization does not want to admit this, they are a big market team. Even if Grissom turns out to be a bust, they'll be more than fine financially. Take the small gamble by buying out Grissom's arbitration and a couple of his free agency years and see if he can turn into a building block for this organization.