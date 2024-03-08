4 Boston Red Sox who should be extended next after Brayan Bello got paid
With the Boston Red Sox extending Brayan Bello, there are four other players they should look into paying next.
The Boston Red Sox made their best move of the offseason, signing Brayan Bello to a six-year extension worth $55 million with a seventh-year club option that, if exercised, would take the total of amount of the deal to $76 million.
They bought out Bello's arbitration years and up to two of his free agency years while Bello got financial stability. It's a deal that makes a lot of sense for both sides and if Bello continues to progress, it can look like an absolute bargain in the not-too-distant future.
Red Sox fans wish the team would be willing to spend on external free agents to make the team better now, but at least they're willing to pay their own. With that in mind, these four players should be extended sometime soon.
4. Triston Casas is a star in the making
If Triston Casas isn't already a star, he's going to be one. The 24-year-old had an awesome rookie season, finishing third in the AL Rookie of the Year balloting, and performing like one of the more dangerous hitters in a strong Red Sox lineup.
Casas slashed .263/.367/.490 with 24 home runs and 65 RBI in 132 games. He might not be great defensively, but Casas hits the ball extremely hard when he makes contact and draws a ton of walks. He should only get better offensively as he gets more accustomed to MLB pitching which should terrify the opposition.
Casas' 129 WRC+ last season was higher than players like Luis Robert Jr., Adley Rutschman, and Austin Riley. He was able to achieve that in his rookie season. That cannot be overstated.
The Red Sox already have one of their corner infielders, Rafael Devers, locked in for the next decade, and should do the same with Casas before his price blows up. They can get him at a fairly reasonable sum after one great year but if he has a repeat of his rookie season, his price is going to shoot up.