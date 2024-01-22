4 Buffalo Bills who won’t be back in 2024 after heartbreaking playoff loss
The Buffalo Bills' season ends after a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Here are Bills players who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
3. Leonard Floyd, LB
The Buffalo Bills aren't expected to have much cap space entering the 2024 league year. As of this writing, per Spotrac, the Bills are $43 million over the salary cap threshold entering the new year. That severely limits who the team can add and keep to help out their Super Bowl odds. Thus, this could hurt Buffalo's chances of retaining their sacks leader on the season -- linebacker Leonard Floyd.
After spending the previous three seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, Floyd signed a one-year, $7 million contract that was fully guaranteed to really bolster their pass rush for what they thought would be a run to Super Bowl 58.
Floyd was far from the perfect defender for the Bills, but he got to the quarterback. He led the Bills defense with 10.5 sacks. According to Pro Football Focus, Floyd recorded 41 pressures (third-most on the team), 22 quarterback hurries (third-most), and seven quarterback hits (second-most).
This offseason, there will be teams in search of some pass rushers to help out their defense. If they can't swing the likes of Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs, Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars, or Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers, they could look toward a player like Floyd. If there is a growing market for him, it will be harder to see him return to Buffalo next season.