4 Buffalo Bills who won’t be back in 2024 after heartbreaking playoff loss
The Buffalo Bills' season ends after a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Here are Bills players who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
The Buffalo Bills were hoping that the momentum was on their side. They were outside of playoff contention late in the season, but the team won their final five regular season games to win the AFC East and clinch the No. 2 seed in the conference. After beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card Round, they moved on to the Divisional Round to take on a familiar foe, the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo watched the 2020 and 2021 seasons end at the hands of Kansas City. With the Chiefs having a tough season overall, the Bills seemingly had the chance to beat their playoff rivals once and for all.
But on Sunday, the Bills lost 27-24 to the Chiefs. With a chance to force overtime, Tyler Bass kicked a 44-yard field goal wide right, a la Scott Norwood in Super Bowl 25, to clinch the loss. So now, for the third time in the past four years, the Chiefs sent the Bills home in the playoffs.
It will be hard to see how the Bills can rebound next year and potentially slay the proverbial dragon. That's because the team has very little cap space at their disposal and plenty of players set to hit free agency.
Here are some Bills players who won't be back next season.
4. Damien Harris, RB
The Bills running game has been solid in recent years, but this year, they saw James Cook develop into a star and became a Pro Bowler. The depth behind Cook was strong, with Ty Johnson shining as a solid backup option after leaving the New York Jets. Not to mention, the team had a veteran option in Latavius Murray.
There is one other running back on the depth chart and will be a free agent, and that's Damien Harris.
Just two years ago, Harris ran for 15 touchdowns as a member of the New England Patriots. However, Harris was ultimately phased out of New England after the 2022 season due to injuries and the emergence of Rhamondre Stevenson. Harris entered free agency and signed a one-year, $1.77 million contract.
Harris played in just six games for the Bills, but suffered a neck sprain against the New York Giants in what was a scary situation during the game. He was placed on injured reserve and was out for the season.
In those six games, Harris ran for 94 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries.
With Cook being the starter for the foreseeable future and Johnson shining as Buffalo's RB2, that does close the door for signing a third- or fourth-string running back.