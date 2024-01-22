Bills fans suffer Scott Norwood flashbacks as Tyler Bass misses wide right
Football fans just witnessed an amazing game, the latest gem in the NFL's best current rivalry. The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs played another postseason classic, and despite the best efforts of Josh Allen and company, the Chiefs once again found a way to prevail.
As longtime NFL fans know, the Bills have long been the poster children of playoff heartbreak. From losing four straight Super Bowls, to the Music City Miracle, to the infamous "13 seconds game" two years ago in Kansas City, Buffalo has been on the short end of some of the most painful postseason games in football history.
History repeated itself Sunday night, not only because the Bills lost an incredibly tough game, but because of how they did it.
Tyler Bass' missed game-tying field goal is sure to give Bills fans Scott Norwood PTSD.
For Bills fans, no moment of postseason misery can compare to "Wide Right," the missed field goal that cost them Super Bowl XXV in 1991. Kicker Scott Norwood had an opportunity to clinch the first championship in franchise history, but his 47-yarder missed the mark, and the rest is history. Who knows what would have happened in the next three Super Bowls if Buffalo had won the first one?
The two kicks were eerily similar. Both kicks were from the right hash, and both missed wide right. They were even almost the same distance, with Norwood's miss coming from 47 yards out and Bass' from 44.
Now in addition to not being able to get the Chiefs monkey off their backs, Bills fans have to relive the worst moment in franchise history all over again.
We all devote so much time to sports in the hopes of experiencing the thrill of victory, but Buffalo's loss is a stark reminder that all too often, the agony of defeat is just a moment away. If you know a Bills fan, give them a hug, because even the strong legs of Josh Allen can't outrun history.