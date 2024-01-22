4 Buffalo Bills who won’t be back in 2024 after heartbreaking playoff loss
The Buffalo Bills' season ends after a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Here are Bills players who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
2. Gabriel Davis, WR
The Buffalo Bills will need to address the wide receiver position this offseason. Stefon Diggs has pulled disappearing acts this season, and the depth behind him is far from great. What makes matters worse for the Bills is that they have limited cap space, which puts them in a position to lose their WR2 in Gabriel Davis.
Davis was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Bills and made an immediate impact his rookie season, scoring seven receiving touchdowns in 16 games. After the 2021 season, Davis became the team's second-leading receiver in terms of receiving yards in 2022 and 2023 behind Diggs.
This season, Davis recorded 45 receptions for 746 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 targets. During his four years with the Bills, Davis logged 163 receptions for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns on 299 targets. In each of his four seasons with the Bills, Davis never scored fewer than six receiving touchdowns.
Davis isn't in the same tier as fellow wide receiver free agents like Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, and Michael Pittman Jr., but he could command some attention from teams this offseason. Spotrac has Davis' market value at $13.5 million per year.
Losing Davis could be a possibility for the Bills.