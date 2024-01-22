4 Buffalo Bills who won’t be back in 2024 after heartbreaking playoff loss
The Buffalo Bills' season ends after a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round. Here are Bills players who won't be back next season.
By Scott Rogust
1. Micah Hyde, S
It would certainly sting for the Buffalo Bills to lose one of their leaders on defense this offseason, but it could happen. We are talking about safety and team captain Micah Hyde.
The Bills made the splash in 2017 to sign Hyde away from the Green Bay Packers to help bolster their defense. The move did pay off, as Hyde was named Second-team All-Pro twice during his time with the Bills (2017, 2021) and was named to the Pro Bowl once (2017).
Ahead of his free agency year, the Bills re-signed Hyde to a two-year, $19.25 million contract extension, keeping him under contract through the 2023 season. As mentioned earlier, Hyde remained at a high level, scoring Second-team All-Pro honors in 2021 after recording a career-high five interceptions that year.
This past season, Hyde played in 14 regular season games, recording 54 combined tackles (37 solo, 17 assisted), seven passes defended, and two interceptions. In pass coverage, Hyde allowed 25 receptions for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 33 targets, per Pro Football Reference.
There are plenty of safety options available in free agency for teams. Could the Bills decide to bring in another option instead of Hyde? Or would the Bills be unable to bring Hyde back due to offers from other teams? Either way, general manager Brandon Beane will have to figure out a plan on how to tackle their offseason because they could lose a lot of quality players to the open market.