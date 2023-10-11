4 Dodgers playing their final postseason in LA, especially if things go bad
If the Los Angeles Dodgers' meet their end against the Arizona Diamondbacks, these four players seem unlikely to return.
3. David Peralta's time with Dodgers is coming to a close
The Dodgers signed David Peralta to a reasonable one-year, $6.5 million contract before the season. There were concerns about offseason back surgery and a glut of outfielders on the roster, but Peralta is a former Gold Glove and Silver Slugger winner. Sometimes, it's smart to bet on talent thriving under new circumstances.
Well, Peralta's season with the Dodgers offered little to write home about. He slashed .259/.294/.381 at the plate with seven home runs and 55 RBIs in 133 games. Los Angeles went to him regularly. He wasn't terrible, but he certainly wasn't rekindling his 30-home run form from 2018 either. Injuries ravaged the Dodgers' outfield all season, which actually cleared the way for Peralta to establish a regular role, but he simply didn't do enough to garner a long-term investment from the Dodgers.
Peralta is 1-for-4 at the plate across Los Angeles' first two games of the NLDS. He could flip the script with a triumphant Game 3, but short of a truly special rally from LA, it's hard to see any reason for Peralta coming back. There's a good chance his Dodgers stint ends on a low note, with fans remembering that ill-timed celebration after a double in Game 1 with his team trailing 9-0.
Expect Los Angeles to target a few big names in the outfield during free agency and via trade. Those pursuits will all but confirm Peralta's fate. He will have interested suitors around the league, but at 36 years old, expectations should be tempered.