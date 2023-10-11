4 Dodgers playing their final postseason in LA, especially if things go bad
If the Los Angeles Dodgers' meet their end against the Arizona Diamondbacks, these four players seem unlikely to return.
The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a previously unthinkable position: down 0-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks as the series shifts to the desert. It's hard to imagine the Dodgers reeling off three straight wins, especially after their performance over the last two games.
With the season dwindling before our eyes, fans will start to look toward the offseason. The Dodgers are prepared to chase splashy free agents like Shohei Ohtani, which could mean a few of the incumbent free agents will soon be in search of new homes.
Los Angeles has never been afraid to pay top dollar, but back-to-back NLDS losses could push the front office in a new direction. It's hard to pinpoint what exactly is the issue with this group — all the pieces are there on paper — but a winter of change feels inevitable.
Here are the players to monitor as potential free agent departees.
4. Kolten Wong's plate struggles mean he won't be back with Dodgers
The Dodgers picked up Kolten Wong midway through the season after the Mariners designated him for minor league assignment. A two-time Gold Glove winner, the 33-year-old Hawaii native has been a useful player at various points in his career. After nearly a decade with the Cardinals and two years with the Brewers, however, it's clear Wong has transitioned out of his prime.
Wong gave the Dodgers faint glimmers of hope with his performance late in the season. After slashing .165/.241/.468 in 67 games with Seattle, he ratcheted his numbers up to .300/.353/.500 in 34 regular season at-bats with LA. A small sample size, but enough for Wong to earn the confidence of LA's coaching staff.
Los Angeles turned to Wong in Game 2 of the NLDS with dire results. The diminutive second baseman trotted to the plate to pinch hit with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning. That was do-or-die time for the Dodgers, and Los Angeles died. Call the ambulance, dead. Wong hit a dinky grounder to first, the side was retired, and the Dodgers fanbase went into a spiral of rage.
One has to imagine Wong's performance in Seattle was more indicative of his current abilities than his brief sample size with the Dodgers. He will hit unrestricted free agency this winter and there's no reason the Dodgers should entertain bringing him back unless it's for a minimal price with no major-league promises.