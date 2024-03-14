4 dream Seahawks free agent targets if money was no object
If the Seattle Seahawks didn't operate under the salary cap, these free-agent fits would be perfect.
2. ILB Devin White
There have already been massive changes when it comes to the Seahawks’ linebacking corps. Former first-round pick Jordyn Brooks is now a member of the Miami Dolphins. Ageless veteran Bobby Wagner comes off another monster season, but has reunited with one-time Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The latter is the new head coach of the Washington Commanders. This past season, Wagner (183) and Brooks (111) were Seattle’s top two tacklers.
It wasn’t long ago that linebacker Devin White, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, was part of one of the most formidable defensive units in the league. It was a team that captured Super Bowl LV championship with a 31-9 dismantling of the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in 2020. That season, White led the club with 140 tackles and was second on the team with nine sacks. During Tampa’s four-game postseason run, he amassed a combined 38 stops and finished with four takeaways.
A year later, the former LSU standout was named to the Pro Bowl after leading the Bucs in tackles for the second straight year. In 2022, he totaled 120-plus stops for the third straight year.
This past season, he apparently fell out of favor with the organization. Now he’s on the open market and it’s almost hard to believe he is still available. The Seattle defense gave up the second-most rushing yards in the league in 2023. Adding White is a no-brainer.