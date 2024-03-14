4 dream Seahawks free agent targets if money was no object
If the Seattle Seahawks didn't operate under the salary cap, these free-agent fits would be perfect.
3. G Laken Tomlinson
So far, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider hasn’t added a lot of new faces to the team’s roster this offseason. Two of the additions happen to be on the offensive line. Tackle George Fant is back in the Pacific Northwest for the first time since 2019, this after stints with the New York Jets and Houston Texans. Center Nick Harris comes over from the Cleveland Browns. A fifth-round pick in 2020, he’s made just four starts in the three seasons he has played.
Guard Lake Tomlinson is a well-traveled performer who began his NFL career in the Motor City. He was dealt to the San Francisco 49ers after just two seasons with the Detroit Lions. The 28th overall pick in 2015 spent five seasons with Kyle Shanahan’s club, and earned Pro Bowl accolades in 2021.
He spent the past two years on the New York Jets’ troubled offensive front, starting all 34 games at left guard. He wound up being let go by the Green and White as inconsistency marred his play. Via ESPN’s Rich Cimini, Tomlinson’s release in late February saved the Jets’ $18.9 million in cap space.
The Seahawks certainly have an opening at left guard these days. The offensive front is extremely young, and Tomlinson’s experience could be invaluable.